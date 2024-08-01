WEST ALLIS – An annual Wisconsin summer tradition is renewed once again in West Allis with Day One of the 2024 Wisconsin State Fair.

The yearly gathering of all things agriculture has certainly grown far beyond its humble Janesville roots in 1851, when between 13,000 and 18,000 attendees passed through the gates (though even then it was apparently the largest gathering in state history to that point; Wisconsin had only been a state for about three years).

Fair CEO Shari Black tells Wisconsin’s Morning News they’re hopeful for continued growth from the 1,043,350 attendees in 2023, the highest total since 2019. But weather could play a factor in that much like Summerfest last June, with muggy conditions to start the fair and potential thunderstorms this afternoon.

“We do our best to make sure everyone has a great time. If we do have heat, we’re fortunate to have several air-conditioned buildings” says Black, who highlighted the Expo Center and Wisconsin Products Pavillion as good options to escape the heat of the day or rainy conditions.

Black says a focus for fair organizers this year is on keeping costs down for families, especially when it comes to the food the fair is known for. With this in mind, the 11-Dollar Meal Deal hopes to provide fairgoers with more ways to save.

“We have 30 vendors that are participating…if you plan ahead, you can really take advantage of some great deals and save a lot of money” says Black.

You can view a full list of participating vendors below:

Among the highlights every year at the fair, Black says one that stands out to her as a rising attraction is the addition of comedy shows on the Main Stage. This year’s acts include Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias opening things tonight, followed later next week by well-known-to-Wisconsinites Charlie Berens August 8th.

“You know we always dabbled in it a little bit, but that’s what the people want to see” says Black. “Tickets are selling great, so I’m very happy about that!”

WTMJ will once again be broadcasting live at the Wisconsin State Fair. Come stop by our fair studios located right next door to the Guest Services Pavillion across from Central Park: