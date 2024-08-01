WEST ALLIS – The 2023 Wisconsin State Fair brought over 1 million people to West Allis’s State Fair Park in early August. With the sharp influx of people comes a sharp influx of cars that need parking spaces. The 2024 Wisconsin State Fair has shown no shortage West Allis residents hoping to fill the need for parking by offering up their yards and driveways.

Don Lemberger has been using his yard for the State Fair for years, and says its a way to get the big event to work for him: “You put up with the (State Fair) crowds, the litter and the noise. I might as well make something out of it, you know?”

Lemberger says he hopes to have 13 cars in his yard at a time during the State Fair, and the money it brings in can pay for “about a quarter” of his property taxes.

Parking cars isn’t a side hustle that can be started with zero preparation. Jim Panek decided to open up his yard to State Fair attendees for the first time this year, and said he wanted it to be an attractive place to park.

“We did a bunch of work in the backyard where we are parking the cars… cut down a lot of the trees, moved everything out and made it level.”

Adam Trease’s expectations for parking cars varies depending on the day: “Around 150 to 200 a day for a weekday. Over the weekend, closer to the range of 500 per day.”

Trease says he hopes to use the money for a vacation in the winter, but know there are factors outside his control.

“You just never really know with the economy…if people are gonna want to spend money to park. Especially now, with bars around here offering free shuttling.”

Local businesses get in on extra parking money too, saying it can fund repairs and other expenses.

There are a vast array of uses for parking money brought in by the State Fair, but people like Lemberger and Trease say they have another common motivator.

“Community,” said Trease. “I like my neighbors, I get to hang out with them. You get to hang out with people. Its always a fun time.”

For Lemberger, providing parking is an easy way to keep in touch: “I let my friends park here.”

The 2024 Wisconsin State Fair runs from August 1st to August 11th.

