MILWAKUKEE – A man is in custody for two sexual assaults on Milwaukee’s east side. 55-year-old Scott Dykas of Milwaukee is facing charges of first degree reckless injury, first degree sexual assault with use of a dangerous weapon, and second degree sexual assault.

According to a criminal complaint, in July 2023 Dykas followed a woman as she was walking home on North Maryland Avenue. She noticed he was following her, but he then groped her and threatened her with a knife.

During a struggle, Dykas stabbed the woman but she was able to run away, and in fact didn’t know she had been stabbed until she made it home. She was treated at the hospital for a punctured and collapsed lung and was able to give a description of the suspect.

Dykas was identified by the woman in a lineup, but not until nearly a year later when he was arrested in a separate sexual assault case that happened just blocks away on Bradford Avenue on Sunday.

The victim in this case stabbed Dykas in self defense after he put her in a chokehold and assaulted her. When he threatened to draw his own knife, she pepper-sprayed him and ran away.

Dykas was arrested at the hospital he arrived to for treatment of his own stab wound after changing his story multiple times and trying to remove evidence. Surveillance footage linked his black Ford Explorer to both incidents.

Dykas is facing up to 125 years in prison.

