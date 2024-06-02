OAK CREEK – The Oak Creek Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance as they search for missing Jessica Richel-Ramsey. Ramsey is 47 years old, 5’1″, and 110 lbs. She has blond hair and blue eyes.

According to police, she may be driving a black Chevy Traverse with the license plate 788-VPK. Ramsey has been missing since May 21. Police said she was last seen in Oak Creek.

Photo by Oak Creek Police

The department asked that if anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Ramsey please contact Officer Hoppe at [email protected] or call the Oak Creek Police Department at 414-762-8200.

