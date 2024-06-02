MT. PLEASANT, Wis. — Five people were arrested after a massive fight broke out and a man fired a gun at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday.

Mt. Pleasant Police Department said 150 people were in attendance at the funeral — at least 15 to 20 people were actively involved in the fight. It happened around midday on Saturday, 6/1/24.

Before police could arrive, a caller reported one suspect started shooting a gun. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Officers arrested the man with a gun and later arrested four others for their involvement in the fight.

One of the individuals arrested experienced a medical emergency and was transported to the hospital by the South Shore Fire Department. He was later cleared and taken to the Racine County Jail.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office, City of Racine Police Department, Caledonia Police Department and Kenosha Police Department assisted MPPD with the incident.

MPPD said the incident was isolated and there is no danger to the public.