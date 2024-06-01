PORT WASHINGTON – An investigation is underway after the death of an inmate early Saturday morning while he was in custody at the Ozaukee County Jail.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Department, at around 2:30 a.m. a 36-year-old man from Milwaukee who was being held at the Ozaukee County Jail was found dead in a holding cell. The department has not released his name as next of kin have not been notified. No further information has been released about the man’s condition or how he died.

The man was being held in Ozaukee County on both local charges and an out-of-county warrant. He had been in custody since Thursday.

The incident was turned over to Washington County Sheriff’s Office for investigation, which the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Department said is their policy. The investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information when it is released.

