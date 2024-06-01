SHEBOYGAN – A man is in the hospital after being shot by Sheboygan Police Friday evening. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, the shooting happened after a nearly 2-hour stand-off with a 32-year-old man suspected of a stabbing.

The man was shot after reportedly charging at officers with a knife. Sheboygan police say officers only fired their guns after attempting less lethal means to incapacitate the man.

The incident began shortly after 5 p.m. Friday when Sheboygan Police were called to the scene at an apartment complex near 14th and Michigan Ave. after a report of 2 men fighting. A 48-year-old man had been stabbed and was transported to a local hospital for treatment; he has since been released.

Police then attempted to negotiate with the armed suspect who refused to exit the building. The man then ‘appeared’ outside the residence, almost 2 hours later, still armed with a knife. That’s when he charged at the officers.

Sheboygan Police say the man was then taken by flight for life to a hospital in the Milwaukee area treatment.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

