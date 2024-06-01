MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department are requesting the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection to a robbery that occurred Tuesday, May 25th, at 9:13 a.m., near the intersection of 27th St. and Holt on Milwaukee’s southwest side.

The suspect took currency from a financial institution at gunpoint and fled on foot northbound. Milwaukee Police have not confirmed the institution that the suspect robbed, but the area includes a Tri City National Bank location, Self-Help Federal Credit Union, and a Jackson Hewitt Tax Service location.

The suspect is a white male approximately in his 30’s. He was last seen wearing a black zip up hooded sweatshirt with ‘Chicago’ written across the front in white, thick pants with reflective fabric around the ankles and waist, black boots, a white baseball hat, white medical mask, and carrying a plastic bag.

Below are the pictures released by MPD:

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM