The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago White Sox 6-3 to complete the sweep and to finish the Chicago home stand 7-1. The White Sox scored twice in the top of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead, but that vanished in the bottom of the second. A Jake Bauers RBI double made it 2-1 and then following Gary Sanchez reaching on a hit by pitch, Jackson Chourio hit a three run home run to give the Brewers a 4-2 lead. The Brewers did not give up the lead the rest of the day thanks to some big plays from the defense, including a double play to end the eighth on a nice throw home from Yelich on a Tommy Pham attempt to tag home that would have tied the game. The Brewers added two more on a Gary Sanchez 2 RBI single. Dominic Cotroneo AND Craig Coshun talked about the win in Brewers Extra Innings.