MILWAUKEE — Esteemed singer and songwriter Jimmy Buffett is no longer going to perform at Summerfest next weekend, as announced by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. — the group behind Milwaukee’s beloved concert series.

The decision was announced by Summerfest officials on Tuesday evening as they confirmed that AJR, an American indie pop band will replace Jimmy Buffett in the lineup on Thursday, July 6, 2023. AJR will also open for Imagine Dragons on July 8, according to event organizers.

Specific details were not confirmed, but Summerfest offered the following context for hopeful Jimmy Buffett fans who will no longer be able to see him perform:

“Previously, Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band were scheduled to perform on July 6, but that show has been canceled, due to circumstances out of our control.”

Buffett, 76, was admitted to a hospital for unspecified medical reasons earlier in the year. On May 19, 2023, the day before he was released from the hospital, Jimmy Buffett took to Facebook with the following statement:

“Thank you for the outpouring of support and well wishes. I head home tomorrow for a while, and then will go for a fishing trip with old friends, along with paddling and sailing and get myself back in good shape. Once I am in shape, we will look at the when’s and where’s of shows. I think playing is as therapeutic for me as it is for fans to listen and sing along.”

