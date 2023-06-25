UPDATE: At 1:00 p.m., the number of customers without power is 14,730.

Tens of thousands of We Energies customers are without power Sunday morning. As of 10:15 a.m on Sunday, June 25, We Energies’ outage map reported 38,562 customers dealing with power outages.

We Energies spokesperson Brendan Conway joined Wisconsin’s Weekend Morning News and said overnight storms and winds were the culprit.

“This rain moved through and behind it was this weird wind event,” he said. “You saw winds of up to 40 miles per hour in some areas, so it caused a bunch of scattered outages.”

Conway estimated that around 80,000 people total lost power at some point due to this event. He said that crews have already restored service for tens of thousands in Southeastern Wisconsin.

“What our crews are finding are trees that have come into contact with our power equipment and tree branches as well,” Conway said. “That’s really the big issues we’ve been dealing with this morning.”

Conway provided WTMJ with photos of the damage sustained in the storm in West Allis:

Crews from across the state are joining the effort in addition to the We Energies personnel already deployed.

“Now it’s just a matter of getting to everybody, getting to the outages, and getting the power back on,” Conway said.

Conway encouraged anyone whose power is out to report the outage to We Energies, saying there’s no guarantee the company knows your power is out. He also warned people to stay at least 25 ft. away from any downed power lines.

Visit We Energies’ outage map here to keep track of how many are without power. This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.