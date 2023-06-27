‘It’s personal,’ was the mantra of a town hall meeting on Monday night. Three pedestrians died last year on Brady Street, some citizens have decided that is three too many.

Hundreds of Milwaukee residents who live around Brady Street, gathered at St. Hedwig Parish to discuss plans to make the area more pedestrian friendly. The event was hosted by Alderman Johnathan Brostoff, who’s district contains Brady Street. Four different plans, developed by a civil engineering firm, were presented to the crowd followed by discussion.

“For such a pedestrian friendly area where there is so many bars to walk through, frankly, the cars can find another way around,” said Nick Hayden. He said he bikes through the area frequently and would like to see less cars for the sake of safety.

While there were many nods of agreement when the plans were being discussed, the anticipation was not unanimous. One person asked about rising property taxes. Another described cans in her front yard from people returning from Brady Street late at night. Stuart Wong says he supports being mindful of pedestrians, but there are other priorities to keep in minds.

“There has to be ways in which we can make Brady Street more safe and choose businesses that make it more family friendly. It has to be more thought out than just traffic.”

Designers of the plan said, if approved, the four blocks of Brady Street between Humbolt to Farwell Avenue would be redesigned. They described three years of work, from designing to implementation.

