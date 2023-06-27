MILWAUKEE – Brady Street may be undergoing some big changes in order to make it safer, more pedestrian-focused area.

This comes after the release of a research study entitled ‘Prioritizing People on Brady‘ published by the Brady Street Business Improvement District. This 45-page document details the history, rate of accidents, proposed solutions and next steps for Brady Street.

Within the study, officials found that there have been 125 crashes within the project corridor (Humboldt Ave. to Cambridge Ave.) since January 1, 2017. According to crash data provided within the report in 2022, there was one confirmed fatality along with numerous injuries that range from minor to severe.

The proposed facelift from Brady Street would make it safer for pedestrians to be on the sidewalks and streets. Within the Pedestrian Study there are four potential alternatives for creating a Pedestrian First Environment that fall into two categories: Slow & Safe or People Only.

Options 1 & 2 would allow for all users to still access the area, but it would implement traffic calming and speed reductions by enhancing intersections and corridors. Options 3 & 4 take a more people focused approach by limiting auto traffic, rerouting traffic, and expanding pedestrian space.

Image via Brady Street Business Improvement District

A community meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 27 at 5:30pm at St. Hedwig Church. Attendees of the meeting will see a presentation of the pedestrian study and then have the opportunity to have a conversation about reimagined Brady Street.

