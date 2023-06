An Oak Creek High School graduate hit a home run at American Family Field Saturday. OCH held their commencement ceremony at the Home of the Brewers, and after receiving his diploma, Izaac Neal hopped a rope and took a victory lap around the bases.

“I decided that I’d only be able to do this once and whatever the punishment, it would be worth it,” Neal tells WTMJ.

He was escorted off the field by an Oak Creek Police Officer, and could face a citation from Milwaukee Police.