MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee County has launched a new website to notify the community of operational impacts to businesses during the Republican National Convention and promote resources. The RNC will take place in Downtown Milwaukee from July 15th-18th.

On the website, residents can find several services provided by Milwaukee County, such as the Department of Transportation or Sheriff’s Office, and whether they expect to be impacted.

In a statement from the county regarding the new website, the focus during the RNC will be ensuring essential services remain available to Milwaukee County residents. However, they also acknowledge that some Milwaukee County departments may have to close certain offices, adjust hours of operation, and delay other services during the convention.

The goal of the website will be to communicate to the community where and when those changes will occur.

The official security footprint of the RNC is expected to be released by June 24th.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: “We can’t count on the institutions to save us” — U.S. Capitol Officers reflect on Jan. 6, oppose Donald Trump’s 2024 candidacy