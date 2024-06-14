MILWAUKEE — The day after former President Donald Trump allegedly referred to Milwaukee as a “horrible city” during a meeting with House Republicans, leaders of the Democratic National Committee bought 10 Milwaukee-area billboards to highlight the alleged comment.

These billboards will be located around the Milwaukee metro area at the following locations, according to DNC spokespeople:

West side of I-94, 2,000 feet north of Oklahoma

West side of I-94 bridge, ¼ mile north of National

West side of I-41 north of Silver Spring

South side of I-94 east of 84th

West side of I-94 at Layton

South side of I-43, 200 feet west of 6th

South side of I-43, 100 feet west of 20th

West side of I-42 south of Walnut, facing south

East side of I-43/94 at Rosedale

South side of I-94 at 14th and St. Paul, facing east

RELATED STORY: Did Donald Trump call Milwaukee a “Horrible City?” Congressman Steil says there’s more to the story

DNC Spokesperson Addy Toevs released the following statement to address Trump’s alleged comments and the purpose of these billboards:

“Donald Trump has made his contempt for Wisconsinites and their home clear. Just yesterday, he called Milwaukee – which will host the RNC in July – a ‘horrible city.’ The dislike is mutual – in 2020, Wisconsin handed Trump a one way ticket back to exile in Mar-a-Lago and sent President Biden to the Oval Office. In November, they’ll do it again. Thanks to President Biden, Wisconsinites are seeing job creation, higher wages, and lower costs on things like prescription drugs and health care. That’s in sharp contrast to Trump, who cost Wisconsin more than 80,000 jobs during his term, incentivized companies to ship jobs overseas, and rolled back worker protections. Trump hates Milwaukee because Milwaukeeans know exactly who he is – a sore loser who they’re going to make a two-time loser this November.”

Trump will be in Racine for a rally next week, and depending on the outcome of his sentencing in a hush money trial that saw the former President convicted of all 34 counts against him, could return to Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention being held from Monday, July 15th through Thursday, July 18th, 2024.

RELATED STORY: Former President Donald Trump, First Lady Jill Biden to visit Wisconsin