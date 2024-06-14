MILWAUKEE – The cold months from November to March can be a bleak time in Wisconsin with snowfall and less sunshine. But KILN founder Zoë Lake hopes to alleviate some of those winter blues by bringing a Nordic concept to Milwaukee: a sauna with a cold water plunge.

Lake is a native of Wauwatosa, WI, and had an extensive career in broadcast news. She said she had developed feelings of burnout and was on the search for a new career when she took a trip to Norway.

“I went and visited some family in Norway this January and the floating sauna is really popular there,” Lake said. “I had the opportunity to go to a couple. I found it fun and relaxing. The hot and cold plunge cycle is like a ‘runner’s high’.”

The hot and cold plunge references taking a cold immersion and a hot sauna. In Lake’s case, the sauna will be on top of a pontoon boat sitting on Lake Michigan. Lake was set on bringing the concept to to the Midwest after experiencing it.

“When I was in one of these saunas in a town called Flåm, I met a couple other Americans and I told them ‘Look for this next year, I’m gonna have one in Milwaukee or Chicago.'”

A rendering of the sauna.

When she came back to the United States, Lake founded her company Kiln and plans to be ready for business by this fall. And further expects Wisconsin to be an ideal market for this experience.

“I think everyone can understand how relaxing it is to take a walk outside, go for a swim or hike and we don’t have a lot of opportunity to do that in the winter in Wisconsin,” Lake said. “People get cooped up, and this will give them the opportunity to enjoy nature in a different way.”

Lake plans on partnering with Discovery World and parking the sauna on the South Dock where the Dennis Sullivan schooner used to dock. A 90 minute hot-and-cold session will cost $85 for most, only $75 for Discovery World members and students. Groups of up to 10 can book the entire sauna for 2 hours with a total cost of $750.

Although it may seem far away now with 80 degree temperatures, Lake said she looks forward to providing a refuge during a challenging part of the year.

“I just want to be a positive space in the community where people can connect and relax. I’m really excited about that.”

