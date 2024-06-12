It will be another busy week-long stretch when it comes to political visits to Wisconsin, with both former President Donald Trump and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden scheduled to make stops in the Badger State.

Trump is scheduled to visit Racine next Tuesday, June 18th, at 3:00pm for a campaign event at Racine Festival Park to share his thoughts on President Joe Biden’s job so far in the White House.

The visit is Trump’s second to Wisconsin this year, and his first since his historic criminal conviction in New York.

Meanwhile, the First Lady will deliver remarks in Green Bay Thursday as part of the national launch of “Seniors for Biden-Harris”.

This is Dr. Biden’s fourth visit to Wisconsin this year, and her second to Green Bay. She made her last stop in Milwaukee for the opening of Festa Italiana 2 weeks ago.