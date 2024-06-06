MILWAUKEE – The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit Wednesday night against the City of Milwaukee. They claim the city is violating the First Amendment by limiting the locations where protesters can parade during the Republican National Convention.

Tim Muth is a Staff Attorney for the ACLU, and says protests should be easily seen near Fiserv Forum and other locations where the convention will take place.

“I think the easiest way to think about it is this: Someone standing in the Deer District, in front of Fiserv Forum, should be able to see and hear protests,” Muth said. “In other words, there needs to be public spaces available within sight and sound of Fiserv Forum.”

The City of Milwaukee has not yet finalized the locations where protestors can demonstrate and exercise their free speech. Protestors will be able to sign up for a time-slot with the city. Protestors can also expect audio equipment and a podium to be provided to them by the city if they wish to make a speech. At a press conference on RNC security held on Thursday, Chief of Communications for the Secret Service Anthony Guglielmi said the city will be able to make those decisions about exact locations for protests when the official security footprint is announced.

“The city can put (the protest area) wherever they want,” Guglielmi said. “We’re going to make sure that our perimeter has as much space as we need, and that we can mitigate threat.”

The official security footprint for the RNC is expected to be announced during the week of June 21st. Guglielmi added that several things can change until the footprint is finalized.

“These things change. The RNC may want to expand their area. Until that day, which is in about two weeks, we’re not making any final decisions on the perimeter.”

The possibility of security details changing in that timeframe was another reason Muth said they believe their lawsuit is needed.

“The delay all the way until now, when we are under 40 days until the convention, ran the risk of us (the ACLU) missing the chance to have a court review whatever decisions the city is going to make,” Muth said. “That’s why we had to go to court now, so that there would be enough time for a review if we don’t agree with what the city is planning.”

At the press conference, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffery Norman said they are focused on respecting the First Amendment rights of protestors, while also keeping Downtown Milwaukee safe.

“We have a responsibility for the entire city. We’re working with so many different partnerships. We have individuals within the state … and also across the nation. We’re bringing a number of officers in for support.”

“We respect First Amendment rights and understand that there are going to be protests,” said Chief Norman. “(Our focus is) how do we ensure that we’re going to put our best foot forward.”

No timeframe has been established yet on when a judge will hear the ACLU’s lawsuit. The RNC will be held July 15th-18th at Fiserv Forum, the Baird Center, and several other facilities within Downtown Milwaukee.

