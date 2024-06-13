MILWAUKEE – A 9-year-old child was shot around 12:05 a.m. on Thursday, near the intersection of North Swan Road and West Allyn Street. They were taken to a hospital for their injuries but eventually passed away.
Milwaukee Police are searching for unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360.
This is a developing story. Details will be provided as they become available.
