MILWAUKEE – A 9-year-old child was shot around 12:05 a.m. on Thursday, near the intersection of North Swan Road and West Allyn Street. They were taken to a hospital for their injuries but eventually passed away.

Milwaukee Police are searching for unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360.

This is a developing story. Details will be provided as they become available.

TOP STORIES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Police update number of people injured in Madison rooftop shooting to 12