MILWAUKEE – For many Americans, celebrating July 4th means shooting off a bunch of fireworks. Sounds like fun for some, but 101.7 The Truth’s Ken Harris, a former Milwaukee Police Lieutenant, has a warning: what goes up, must come down.

“The problem is where does (the firework) land? Where do the sparks lands?” Harris questioned on WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Wednesday. “All you need is one piece of wood that catches fire, and you’re done. And we know (fires) have happened.”

Harris also pointed out that not every ordinance is the same.

“Depending on where you live it may be illegal to buy and use them,” he explained. “The city of Milwaukee prohibits the sale and use of fireworks by everybody. You can’t buy them, sell them, keep them, discharge them, etc.”

