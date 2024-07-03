MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works announced their holiday schedule for Independence Day 2024.

The DPW offices will be closed on July 4th.

There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Thursday, July 4. Collection days shift forward after each City holiday, residents can find their collection schedule on the DPW website. Garbage and recycling centers will be closed July 4th.

There will be no parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on Thursday, July 4th. Overnight parking will not be enforced Wednesday night into Thursday morning (July 4 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.) and Thursday night into Friday morning (July 5 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.). However, vehicles still must be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations. Night parking enforcement resumes Friday night into Saturday morning (July 6 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.).

The Water Works Customer Service Center, located at 841 N. Broadway, will be closed for the holiday on Thursday, July 4 for in-person and live telephone assistance. Automated account information and bill payment will remain available by calling (414) 286-2830.

Residents can pay their Municipal Services Bill and check account balances at the Milwaukee Water Works website.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: