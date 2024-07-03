Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Green Bay: President Biden to nominate green Bay attorney to Federal Bench.

A longtime vacancy in the US District Court for the eastern District of Wisconsin may soon be filled by an attorney based in Green Bay. This morning, President Biden announced plans to nominate personal injury attorney Byron Browning Conway to the position. The vacancy was created in 2019 by the retirement of Judge William C. Greisbach pending Senate approval. Both Senator Tammy Baldwin and Senator Ron Johnson recommended Conway, along with one other attorney for the job last summer. The decision to nominate Conway comes more than a year after the President decided not to renominate Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge William Pocan after Johnson blocked Pocan’s nomination. Full Story

Eagle: Old World Wisconsin hosts Independence Day weekend events.

Your 4th of July celebration doesn’t need to stop tomorrow and in a lot of neighborhoods, much to your dog’s chagrin, it won’t. On July 6 & 7, Old World Wisconsin is celebrating America’s birthday with a weekend jam packed with patriotic activities that will capture the essence of 19th and early 20th century Wisconsin. Guests will be able to participate in pie-eating contests, hear a reading of the Declaration of Independence, listen to the Madison Brass Band ,experience historic baseball, engage in a game of tug of war and picnic on the Village Grove. The celebration runs from 10-4. Birthday gifts for America are not required. Event Details

Ashwaubenon: John Stamos to join the Beach Boys for local concert.

OMG! OMG! Uncle Jesse is going to be in Ashwaubenon on July 11, and he’s bringing the Beach Boys with him…or is it the other way around? Either way, the Full House actor will be joining the iconic Beach Boys when they “get around” to performing at Capital Credit Union Park on July 11. The former soap star will be sharing some “good vibrations” with Mike Love, the only original member of the touring band during the 6pm show. Stamos has a long history with the Beach Boys. he grew up idolizing the band. His first big show with them weather Washington Monument on the 4th of July in 1985. Since then he’s been sitting in on drums on select tours and shows. He also appeared int the band’s 1988 video for Kokomo.. Grab a ticket and create your own Endless Summer. Have mercy! Full Story