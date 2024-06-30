GRAFTON, Wis. — Three people, including a 2-year-old child, were successfully rescued from the Milwaukee River near the town of Grafton.

Grafton and Saukville Fire Departments responded to a report of kayakers in the water needing help just before Noon on Saturday, June 29. Calls to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office indicate that the kayakers were on an island in the Milwaukee River near Manchester Drive.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, a 38-year-old male, a 36-year-old female, and their 2-year-old child from the City of Mequon were kayaking down the Milwaukee River when their kayaks overturned. All three subjects were separated from their kayaks when they became stranded. Only the child was wearing a life jacket. The kayaks and adults’ life jackets continued downstream when the kayaks overturned.

Responders initially found two victims—one adult and the child–clinging to a down tree in the river near an island, according to the Village of Grafton Fire Department Facebook. Responders could also hear the second adult calling for help on a separate island. Drone assistance from the Saukville Police Department and the Port Washington Police Dept helped the second adult.

This marks the third river rescue and five victims saved in Grafton over the last two days.