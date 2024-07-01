MILWAUKEE – Prior to its closure in 2003, the Northridge Mall on Milwaukee’s northwest side was a haven for economic activity, attracting customers from across the Greater Milwaukee Area.

But in the 21 years since, the mall has only served as a haven for vandalism, petty crime, and a growing list of environmental and safety concerns.

Now, as the site nears its impending demolition to make way for an as-of-yet unannounced new development, WTMJ was given access to the inside of the former mall to see first-hand just how much damage has been done to the interior of the complex, and learn more about the process to clean up the mess.

The former Northridge Mall’s main gathering space, which is now littered with graffiti, broken glass, mold, and smashed skylights. July 1st, 2024

Where once stood shoe stores, jewelry shops, and sporting goods outlets, now sits smashed glass, a strong smell of mold, standing water, and even some plant growth as nature as re-taken several parts of the building:

Small plants grow amongst the garbage and broken glass at the former Northridge Mall site. July 1st, 2024

With the sheer amount of safety hazards on the site, Milwaukee Department of City Development project manager Benji Timm says there’s a sense of urgency to move the demolition process along.

“For some it was a playground, for others it was a way to make money,” said Timm regarding the litany of Youtubers and other trespassers who’ve broken into the old mall building over the past 21 years. “But obviously it’s a serious health and safety issue, too. That’s the primary reason the city took it through tax foreclosure, and we hope to re-develop it into something much more productive for the city of Milwaukee.”

What that “something” will look like exactly is still unknown. The city has two websites related to the site: one that provides a general overview of demolition updates, and another for the public to provide input on what they want to see replace the old mall.

Timm says the property will total 58 acres, and will be the largest piece of land available for sale in the city once it’s cleared. The city opened bids on the site last week.

Demolition officially started on March 20th with the former Boston Store; the building was acquired by the city in 2017 from Penzeys Spices owner William Penzey:

The demolition process on the former Boston Store attached to the mall; the building was acquired by the city from William Penzey in 2017. July 1st, 2024

As for the rest of the area, Timm says the demolition of the former mall is slated to begin late this summer, and will take roughly a year to fully clear.

A public meeting is being planned for early August with the eventual site contractor to provide more information on a project timeline.

