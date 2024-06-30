MILWAUKEE – Following a game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, June 29th, an escalator malfunctioned at American Family Field and caused injuries to multiple attendees.

One fan visiting Milwaukee from Chicago was on the escalator. Greg Braggs Jr. spoke with our partners at TMJ 4 News and compared it to “rolling downhill like a roller coaster.”

Braggs is now recovering from an injured knee.

The following Saturday, an official with the Brewers issued the following statement:

“We are in the process of reaching out to those who were injured in yesterday’s incident to check on their condition and express our best wishes for a complete and speedy recovery. “All of the escalators in the ballpark were thoroughly inspected overnight by our service provider and were declared safe for use today. Escalators are inspected regularly as part of our service agreement and preventative maintenance is performed as scheduled.” Milwaukee Brewers Media Relations

It has not yet been confirmed what caused the escalator to malfunction.

