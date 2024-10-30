GREEN BAY, Wis. — Former President & Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump is hosting a rally at Green Bay’s Resch Center a week before the 2024 Election, and he’s enlisted the help of former Green Bay Packers superstar Brett Favre to help him out.

WTMJ’s Julia Fello of Wisconsin’s Afternoon News is live on the scene throughout the day, chatting with Trump supporters and individuals on-site before her show from 3 to 6 p.m. CST. As she entered the Resch Center to a set stage, signs on either side of where the former President will speak included messages like “Dream Big Again,” “No Tax on Social Security,” and “This is the most crucial election of our lifetimes.”

LIVE ON SCENE: @JuliaFello is in Green Bay for today's Donald Trump rally, where people are already lining up for a chance to see the Republican Presidential candidate speak within a week of Election Day. #DecisionWI pic.twitter.com/ZBq2Pkfh1s — 620 WTMJ (@620wtmj) October 30, 2024

The rally is set to begin at 6:00 p.m. CST, but people have been lined up in preparation for the event since the early morning. Parking lots near Lambeau Field have been busy and filled since early into the day.

When asked what issues they think Trump needs to discuss, his supporters told WTMJ he should discuss abortion, child sex trades, inflation, veteran’s issues, rental prices and the inflammatory state of American politics.

Trump rally crowd outside the Resch Center in Green Bay on October 30, 2024

This is a developing story. An update may be issued with additional information from the scene.

