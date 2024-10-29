MADISON, Wis. — Fall enrollment numbers are in, and almost 2,000 more students chose a University of Wisconsin campus for their college education.

Overall enrollment was up 1.2% or 1,900 students, bringing the total of enrolled students this fall to 164,431. This is the second straight year of enrollment increases for the university system, even though branch campus enrollment fell by 22% or 1,092 students.

“Wisconsin students and parents continue to value a Universities of Wisconsin education, and we’re extremely proud that our enrollment has increased for the second year in a row,” said Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman.

Over 51,000 students are enrolled at the flagship UW-Madison, followed by over 22,000 at UW-Milwaukee, and the smallest campus remains at UW-Superior with almost 3,000 students. Enrollment numbers are based on the “10th day” counts as reported to the federal government.