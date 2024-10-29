GREEN BAY, Wis. — A retired Green Bay police officer dies after an SUV crashed into the ATV he was driving.

The Oconto County Sheriff says that 60-year-old Thomas Roberts was driving his ATV on Shawano Line Road at Nelson Road in the Town of Gillett when he was hit by an SUV around 7pm on Friday, October 25. Roberts died of his injuries at the crash site.

The Green Bay Police Department say Roberts served with the department between 2000 and 2018.

Image courtesy of the Green Bay Police Department

Police say that 32-year-old Obilio Thomas Sargento Robrelo was driving the SUV and fled the crash site on foot, leaving behind a silver 2007 GMC Acadia SUV with front-end damage. Robrelo was eventually located and arrested at a hotel in Jacksonville, Arkansas. He’s being held in the Pulaski County jail and awaits extradition back to Wisconsin.