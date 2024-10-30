MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking help in locating critically missing 19-year-old Montaja S Jefferson.

Jefferson is an African American female, 5’9″, and weighs about 110 pounds.

Jefferson was last seen walking northbound on foot near North 24th Street and West Capitol Drive around 12:00am Wednesday morning. She was last seen wearing a hospital gown, pink bonnet, orange jogging pants, and rainbow color Croc sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.

