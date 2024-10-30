MILWAUKEE — The final Marquette Law School Poll of Wisconsin voters before the 2024 Election found that Kamala Harris holds a narrow lead with 50% of votes to Donald Trump’s 49% of votes; reflecting a shift from the 4% gap found between the two candidates in previous results.

When accounting for 5% of voters who considered themselves undecided, Harris still leads by one percent with 48% to Trump’s 47%. When considering the wider ballot, a crucial 5% of voters remain in support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose name will remain on the ballot in Wisconsin despite withdrawing from the race.

After holding steady around 11% of respondents since July, the most recent poll conducted between Oct. 16 & 24 saw 17% of people saying they don’t know which of the candidates is more likely to win. However, 45% responded they believe Harris will win with 37% of respondents expecting Trump to win.

There are also clear divides in the demographic reports, where men tend to favor Trump by 12% and women tend to favor Harris by 14%, according to the Marquette Law Poll.

In Wisconsin, the poll would indicate Harris is favored by people in the age ranges of 18-29 and 60+, whereas there is an even 50/50 split for voters 30-44 and a 55 to 45 differential in favor of Trump for people in the 45-59 age range.

White Wisconsin voters, who account for 90% of the sample size recorded in this poll, favored Trump by one percentage point. Harris is heavily favored by Black voters (82 to 18) with a tighter margin in Hispanic voters (53 to 47). Voters who identified as ‘Other’ favored Harris by a margin of 59 to 40.

College-educated voters and voters in ‘Principal Cities’ heavily favored Harris, while non-college-educated voters, suburban communities, towns and rural communities favored Trump, per MU Law School Poll results.

