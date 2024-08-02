WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Happy Anniversary, Cream Puffs! The pavilion is releasing limited edition flavors at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair. Root beer float, Raspberry cheesecake, English Toffee and Chocolate Birthday Cake will ONLY be available on select days to the first 1,924 Fairgoers, a number honoring the debut year, 1924, of the Original Cream Puff at Wisconsin State Fair.

See Debbie Lazaga try out the Root Beer Float flavor and give her honest review here:

August 1-3: Root Beer Float Cream Puff is a refreshing treat that features the nostalgic flavor of root beer in a light and airy pastry shell to bring out the kid in everyone. Picture an original Puff with its golden brown exterior and filled with a luscious root beer cream.



August 4-6: Raspberry Cheesecake Cream Puff a luxurious and decadent dessert. Combining the sweet-tart flavor of raspberries, the creamy richness of cheesecake, the lightness of a normal puff and crumbled cheesecake crust topping, this puff provides a burst of fruity goodness with every bite.



August 7-9: English Toffee Cream Puff gives the Wisconsin delicacy a buttery, caramel-like flavor with an extra touch of sweetness! This combination of the light pastry shell and the toffee filling creates a delightful dessert that is sure to please any sweet tooth.



August 10: Chocolate Birthday Cake Cream Puff celebrates Original Cream Puffs 100th Anniversary! This flavor is a one-day exclusive to celebrate Original Cream Puffs 100th Anniversary! It’s a chocolate and cream lover’s dream come true with a celebration in every bite, sprinkled with magic! This fluffy cloud of chocolate is light and airy. Like colorful confetti, each Chocolate Birthday Cake puff is topped with sprinkles for a fun and crunchy burst of color.



Please note, only singles will be available of the specialty flavors at the Cream Puff Pavilion Bakery; 3-pack and 6-pack options of these limited-edition flavors will not be available to purchase.

And Once they’re gone, they’re gone, so get in to the fair early if you’re on a quest to taste each one!

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Staying Safe at the Wisconsin State Fair