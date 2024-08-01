West Allis — The Wisconsin State Fair kicks off its 11-day long run today!

While the goal of the fair is to have fun, safety remains the top priority. One way to keep you and your family safe and healthy is to practice moderation when it comes to enjoying some tasty foods and drinks.

“I think state fair is the perfect example of ‘in moderation’, though I do plan to eat some cream puffs and other foods, just in moderation,” said Dr. Ben Weston, Associate Professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Along with enjoying foods in moderation, it’s also important to keep heat-related illnesses in mind. Dr. Weston says the easiest way for fairgoers to avoid falling ill is to stay hydrated and spend some time inside an air-conditioned building. However, the symptoms from heat stroke can come on quick, which is why it’s considered a medical emergency.

While everyone is at risk of developing a heat-related illness, people most at risk include young children, older adults, and those with preexisting medical conditions.

And if you plan on paying a visit to the animal barns, there are some important steps to take when you leave, to avoid bringing germs home.

“The number one thing everyone should do after touching the animals is washing your hands.”

Dr. Weston says this means singing the “Happy Birthday” song while washing with soap and water and making sure to thoroughly dry your hands afterward.

To listen to the full interview about state fair safety, click play in the player above.