MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police releases multiple body camera and security footage videos after an officer-involved shooting on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

The incident occurred around 10:30pm on Wednesday, July 17. Officers were called to an alleged shooting near W. Capitol Drive and N. Sherman Blvd.

Officered entered a gas station where the suspect, 22-year-old Jayuntae Gregory, moved to the back of the building. As officers gave him commands, Gregory fired shots towards the officers and people in the store.

Officers returned fire while still giving commands for him to drop the gun. Gregory continued firing at officers as he ran out of the store. Several officers returned fire and eventually struck him. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Body camera footage of the officer-involved shooting on July 17 involving suspect Jayuntae Gregory. Video courtesy of Milwaukee Police.

Security footage of the officer-involved shooting on July 17 involving suspect Jayuntae Gregory. Video courtesy of Milwaukee Police.

Gregory was taken into custody, and charged with 7 felonies, including multiple counts of attempted 1st degree intentional homicide, 1st degree recklessly endangering safety, failure to comply with officers, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Officers did retrieve an assault rifle at the scene.

The officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative duty. The Milwaukee Homicide Unit is investigating this incident.

This is not Gregory’s first involvement in a shooting that week. The day before, he was involved in a double shooting near N. 24th Street and W. Melvina Avenue. According to the criminal complaint, Gregory shot 2 family members at his home before fleeing the house. One person had multiple gunshot injuries all over his body; the other was shot in the chest. Both were taken to the hospital and remain in critical condition.

Gregory’s father and other family members were the ones to alert police that he was at the gas station on July 17. He was carrying the rifle used in the shooting at his home in a backpack at the gas station, and shell casings recovered at the gas station matched those recovered at the home.

Gregory remains in custody, and was ordered to complete a competency examination. Doctors will return results of that report on August 16.