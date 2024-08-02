UPDATE: Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the Mitchell family along with local co-counsels Will Sulton and B’Ivory Lamarr, released a statement in response to the Medical Examiner’s ruling.

“The medical examiner’s report concluded that Mitchell died from restraint asphyxia and ruled his death a homicide. These findings demand immediate charges against the officers involved. Mitchell was in the midst of a mental health crisis and, instead of abiding by their duty to protect and serve, the security officers and other Hyatt staff used excessive force that inflicted injury resulting in death. We will not rest until we achieve justice for Mitchell and his grieving family.”

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner determines the official cause of death for a man outside a downtown Milwaukee hotel in June was homicide.

According to the report, 43-year-old D’vontaye Mitchell’s death was caused by “restraint asphyxia and the toxic effects of cocaine and methamphetamine”. The medical examiner’s report also notes Mitchell’s injuries occurred by being “restrained in a prone position by multiple individuals after drug use”.

Mitchell went unresponsive outside the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Milwaukee on June 30th while being held down by hotel security waiting for police to arrive.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Milwaukee County DA’s office investigating death of Dvontaye Mitchell as a homicide

Mitchell allegedly entered the lobby of the hotel and appeared “frantic”. Hotel security staff forcibly removed him after he tried to hide in a women’s restroom, dragging him outside and forcing him to the ground until M-P-D arrived.

The District Attorney’s Office was waiting for the full autopsy results before filing any charges. As of now, those charges have not been handed down.

This is a breaking news story; information will be updated as it becomes available.