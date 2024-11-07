MILWAUKEE — Next phase, new wave, dance craze, anyways, it’s still rock and roll to me! Six-time Grammy Award winner Billy Joel and legendary singer/songwriter Sting are coming to American Family Field in Spring 2025 for a one-night-only concert experience, the Milwaukee Brewers announced Thursday morning.
It’s set to be Billy Joel’s first time performing back in Milwaukee since he rocked then-Miller Park in 2019 and Sting’s first Milwaukee performance since 2016.
“American Family Field is recognized as a premier entertainment venue with a record of hosting top touring acts throughout its history,” Brewers President of Business Operations, Rick Schlesinger said. “We are excited to welcome Billy Joel and Sting back to the city of Milwaukee and know that their performances will make for a memorable evening of music at the ballpark.”
Ticket sales begin on Friday, November 15th at 10:00 a.m. CST and will be run through Live Nation. Presale for select individuals including Citi cardholders will begin on November 11, also at 10:00 a.m. CST.
