MILWAUKEE — A suspect is at large after a deadly home invasion early Friday morning just north of downtown Milwaukee.

Police say a homicide occurred around 12:10a.m. on the 800 block of West Galena Street. A 70-year-old victim was battered and found dead at the scene.

A known suspect is being sought by police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: