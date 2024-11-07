MILWAUKEE – A death investigation is underway after a body was discovered south of the I-94 high-rise bridge this morning on Milwaukee’s south side.

Police are investigating the area around South 9th Street and West Mineral Street on the city’s south side. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirms to WTMJ they have been called to the scene.

The investigation has led to some road closures this morning. The exit to National Avenue from the northbound freeway and the off-ramp from 9th & Mineral to the northbound freeway are both closed.

This is a developing story; more information will be provided as it becomes available.