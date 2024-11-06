CHIPPEWA FALLS – Molson Coors is announcing plans to close the Leinenkugel’s brewery in Chippewa Falls, ending a more than century-and-a-half tradition of brewing in northwestern Wisconsin.

Former President of the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company Dick Leinenkugel released the following statement to WTMJ Wednesday:

I am deeply saddened by the decision of the Molson Coors leadership team to close our Chippewa Falls brewery and home. For over 157 years and six generations of family management, Leinenkugel’s has been brewing great beers for our legions of fans throughout Wisconsin and across the country.

I feel for all impacted employees and their families in Chippewa Falls and trust that the Molson Coors leadership will do everything possible to ease their pain during this challenging time.

I know the Molson Coors leaders don’t take these decisions lightly. It’s clear to me that they determined that the savings resulting from the closure were significant enough to justify this difficult decision.

None of our family members were aware or counseled ahead of the decision. It’s a sad day for our family and our fans. In 2017, we came together in Chippewa Falls to celebrate our brewery’s 150th anniversary. It was the defining moment of my career in beer. Alongside my brothers, Jake and John, and members of our fourth, fifth, and sixth generations of family, we proudly toasted our beer drinkers, retail customers, and distributors to thank them for their loyalty and support. Today, on behalf of the Leinenkugel family, I thank them again and will toast them this evening with a Leinenkugel’s Original and a tear in my eye.

Molson Coors Chief Supply Chain Officer Brian Erhardt has released the following statement regarding the planned closure of the Leinenkugel’s Chippewa Falls brewery:

Following the end of a large contract brewing agreement and amid an ongoing canning line investment project at our Milwaukee brewery, we’ve made the decision to close two of our smaller brewing operations in Wisconsin and centralize statewide production at our main site in Milwaukee. While never easy, these choices are made with much thought and consideration to position Molson Coors for continued success in Wisconsin and beyond. Ever since Leinenkugel’s joined Miller Brewing in 1988, the brand and Chippewa Falls have been a cherished part of our company and culture. That’s not changing. Leinie’s Summer Shandy and the rest of the portfolio will continue to play a role in our premiumization plans, and the Leinie Lodge and adjacent pilot brewery will remain open year-round for guests to enjoy and experience the Leinenkugel’s beers and history.

Sources tell WTMJ the second of the “smaller brewing operations” planned for closure is the Leinenkugel’s 10th Street brewery in Milwaukee.

According to a message shared with Molson Coors distributors, the company says the planned date for closure of the Chippewa Falls brewery is January 17th, 2025.

The Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company was sold to Miller Brewing Company in 1988; the brand is now a subsidiary of Moslon Coors.

According to the Molson Coors website, the Chippewa Falls brewery employs around 120 people and produces around 185,000 barrels of beer a year.

This is a breaking news story; more information will be provided as it becomes available.