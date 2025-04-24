GREEN BAY, Wisc. — For the first time since 2002, the Green Bay Packers have selected a wide receiver in their first round pick of the NFL Draft as Texas Junior, Matthew Golden.

Golden’s announcement was made special by the Packers president Mark Murphy who walked up onto the stage with the NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

“On behalf of the Packers, Packer fans here in Green Bay, Wisconsin and everywhere, it is my pleasure to welcome you all to the NFL Draft here at Lambeau Field…. With the 23rd pick in the 2025 draft, the 13 time world champion Green Bay Packers for the first time since 2002 draft a wide receiver, Matthew Golden of Texas!” said Murphy to a thunderous cheer of approval.

The new golden boy of the Green and Gold walked onto the stage and greeted the hometown crowd.

“Green Bay! It’s time, baby!” said Golden. “I feel the whole Green Bay energy and I am so glad to be here. This is a blessing. Let me get a Green Bay on three!”

In speaking to ESPN reporter Molly McGrath, Golden was more than happy to elaborate his excitement to join the Packers.

“You know I put in so much work to get here and I got my family here. They mean so much to me.” said Golden. “I am a reliable target and I can get anywhere on the field. Whatever the team needs me to do, then I’m willing to do it, but I am bringing that dog mentality.”

The 21-year-old from Houston, Texas played 16 games for the University of Texas in the 2024 season and played 20 games with 17 starts for two season for Houston University.

Golden (5-11, 191) caught 58 passes for 987 yards and nine TDs last season at Texas after transferring from Houston.

During his time at the NFL Combine, Golden ranked 5th in all wide receiver picks with a 40 yard dash time of 4.29 seconds and a 10 yard split of 1.49 seconds.

Golden’s selections brings new opportunities to the Packers as the team needed a wide receiver. As the draft continues, the goal for the Packers will be to select a corner back and members of a new defensive line in the next six rounds throughout the next two days.