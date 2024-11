An ‘Everyday Hero’ is defined by WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”

In Bashkortostan State, Russia: a man walking down the stairs discovered a dog suspended in the air after its leash was caught in a closed lift door.

