UPDATE at 8:58am on November 7: Milwaukee Police say Ziqrebineka Ingram & Zy’onna Haney have been found safe.

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating critically missing Ziqrebineka Ingram & Zy’onna Haney.



Ingram is described as a 21-year-old black female, approximately 5’5″ tall, weighing around 145lbs, with black hair, and brown eyes.

She is accompanied by Haney who is described as a 1 yr old black female, approximately 2’0″ tall and weighing about 20 lbs.

Both were last heard from early Wednesday morning at approximately 1:00am.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.