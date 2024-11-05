MILWAUKEE — It’s Election Day and Wisconsinites are getting out to make their voices heard by voting on the next U.S. President, a heated U.S. Senate race and much more. WTMJ’s Decision Wisconsin programming provides your home for all things Elections with updates from around our state and live results HERE after polls close.
Are you interested in more information regarding what's on your ballot?
Re-count required for 30,000 absentee ballots in Milwaukee.
UPDATE at 5:00 p.m. CST on Nov. 5, 2024: A technical error at Milwaukee’s Central Count Headquarters will require an estimated 30,000 absentee ballots to be re-counted, spokesperson Jeff Fleming of the Milwaukee Mayor’s Office confirmed. For complete details, click here.
Voters make their voices heard across Wisconsin.
People in Southeast Wisconsin and across the state are heading to their local polling places today to cast their ballots in the pivotal 2024 election. The 620 WTMJ news team has updates from their communities and across Southeast Wisconsin.
