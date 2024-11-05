MILWAUKEE — It’s Election Day and Wisconsinites are getting out to make their voices heard by voting on the next U.S. President, a heated U.S. Senate race and much more. WTMJ’s Decision Wisconsin programming provides your home for all things Elections with updates from around our state and live results HERE after polls close.

Are you interested in more information regarding what’s on your ballot? We’ve got you covered! Click here to visit our ‘What’s On My Ballot?’ Walkthrough!

WTMJ will host Decision Wisconsin programming on Tuesday, November 5th from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. CST. Vince Vitrano & Erik Bilstad will host from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. CST, followed by John Mercure, Jessica Tighe, Dr. Ken Harris & Kristin Brey from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. CST. Steve Scaffidi will take over from 11 p.m. CST until an early edition of Wisconsin’s Morning News starts at 5 a.m. CST.

Re-count required for 30,000 absentee ballots in Milwaukee.

UPDATE at 5:00 p.m. CST on Nov. 5, 2024: A technical error at Milwaukee’s Central Count Headquarters will require an estimated 30,000 absentee ballots to be re-counted, spokesperson Jeff Fleming of the Milwaukee Mayor’s Office confirmed. For complete details, click here.

Voters make their voices heard across Wisconsin.

People in Southeast Wisconsin and across the state are heading to their local polling places today to cast their ballots in the pivotal 2024 election. The 620 WTMJ news team has updates from their communities and across Southeast Wisconsin.

Current view

Full parking lot but no line at this Oak Creek polling place at 3:15 P.M.

A lull after a busy morning here.

🇺🇸🗳️#DecisionWI @620wtmj Election coverage pic.twitter.com/W9CwNV1CX2 — Sandy Maxx (@sandymaxx) November 5, 2024

No wait to vote right now at Zeidler Municipal Building in downtown Milwaukee. The wait was minimal around 8AM.



This is the same location where I voted early last week. Some days during early voting, the line was out the door and around the side of the building.#DecisionWI pic.twitter.com/whTOLvVpcH — Jessica Tighe (@jessicatighe) November 5, 2024

A line of Milwaukee Police cars are already parked at the Baird Center, which will serve as central count headquarters this evening.



Ballot counting was able to begin once the polls opened at 7:00 this morning.#DecisionWI @620wtmj pic.twitter.com/OnWwkBKdOx — Adam Roberts (@AdamRobertsMKE) November 5, 2024

In Meno Falls. I’m told 53% of the village voted early. pic.twitter.com/IQVsnRfbwX — Erik Bilstad (@erikbilstadWTMJ) November 5, 2024

Current view

Voters waiting in the rain at this Oak Creek polling place at 7:30 A.M.

🇺🇸🗳️#DecisionWI @620wtmj Election coverage pic.twitter.com/pSupLfm1a8 — Sandy Maxx (@sandymaxx) November 5, 2024

Do you have more questions about Election Day in Wisconsin? Click here to learn more on My Vote Wisconsin.