So long, predictable. Aloha, paradise! It’s time to trade the humdrum for hammocks and the mundane for Mai Tais. This 10-day Hawaiian getaway is just the break you need to stop and smell the…plumeria.

The fragrances of the 50th state will easily transport you to an elevated state of mind. Take in the turquoise waters, black sand beaches, and the spectacular rainforests, canyons, memorials, and museums of three magnificent islands.

Across the “The Gathering Place” of Oahu, the “Big Island” of Hawaii, and the “Valley Island” of Maui, this island-hopping tour of Hawaii leads you through a spectacular state, balancing uplifting visits to coffee plantations, volcanoes, and a whale watch with the right amount of downtime to taste the sweet life of the islands.

On this Hawaiian getaway, life’s a beach!

TOUR HIGHLIGHTS

Visit Pearl Harbor, the USS Arizona Memorial and Museum and a drive through Punchbowl Crater National Cemetery

See the sites of Honolulu including the Hawaiian State Capitol, ‘Iolani Palace, Kamehameha the Great statue and a drive through Chinatown

Entrance to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to see Kilauea Crater, steam vents, and the Visitor’s Center

Excursion to the Kona Coffee Living History Farm

Luau dinner with Polynesian musicians and dancers in Kona

