MANITOWOC – One of two suspects in the death of a three-year-old from Two Rivers will stand trial.

Jesse Vang was in Manitowoc County court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing ahead of his scheduled November 18th arraignment in the death of Elijah Vue. During proceedings, Manitowoc County District Attorney Jacalyn LaBre questioned law enforcement regarding phrases Vang allegedly directed Vue to say to his mother Katrina Baur.

“What was the typical phrase that he would be asked to say to Katrina Baur?” asked Labre.

Sometimes, a lot of the phrases were prompted by Jesse Vang. He would prompt the victim…what to say, such as ‘Sorry mommy, ‘good boy’, ‘no more’, ‘I don’t want to live at uncle’s anymore” replied Special Agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation Eric Boland.

LaBre also questioned Boland about surveillance indicating Vue was in Vang’s company prior to his February disappearance.

“We had accumulated text messages, cell tower information from phone companies, information from phone extractions, and video surveillance from multiple different places or businesses,” said Boland.

Vang faces four counts, including physical abuse of a child, repeated acts causing death, and hiding a corpse.

Baur is due in court on December 20th.

