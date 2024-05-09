MILWAUKEE — ESPN Milwaukee’s Ashton Rotman is not only a whiz behind the production board, but a foodie, food truck connoisseur and Oreo expert. He joins Wisconsin’s Afternoon News to share his conclusive list of the Top 64 Oreo flavors live on the show. Here is his list:

Chocolate Marshmallow Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie Original Double Stuf Carrot Cake Red Velvet Holiday Maple Creme Strawberry Frosted Donut S’Mores Lady Gaga Birthday Cake Marshmallow Moon Triple Layer Neopolitan Mississippi Mud Pie Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Golden Double Stuf Mystery Flavor Churro Candy Cane Apple Pie Fruit Punch Peanut Butter Creme Cinnamon Bun Mostest Stuffed Mint Gingerbread Uh Oh Oreo Cookies & Creme Black & White Cookie Berry Burst Ice Cream Coconut Caramel Jelly Donut Inside Out Chocolate Cookie Dough Cotton Candy Ultimate Chocolate Hot Cocoa Halloween Free Rainbow Shure, Bert Fudge covered Firework Gingerbread Chocolate Creme Salted Caramel Chocolate Key Lime Pie Lemon Creamsicle Banana Split Candy Corn Peeps Caramel Apple Pumpkin Spice Spring Heads or Tails Double Stuf Waffles and Syrup Caramel Apple Creme Filled Cupcake Cherry Cola Limeade PB&J Watermelon Strawberry Milkshake Swedish Fish Reduced-Fat / Thins / Gluten

Ashton also ranked the limited-edition Oreo/Sour Patch Kids collaboration live on the air with John Mercure and Julia Fello.

