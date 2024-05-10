KENOSHA – A former Kenosha Unified School District teacher has been charged with 22 counts of disorderly conduct connected to an alleged grooming relationship with a 14-year-old student.

Christian Enwright was formally charged by the Kenosha County District Attorney’s office this morning. Enwright’s firing was confirmed by the KUSD School Board during a meeting earlier this week.

According to the criminal complaint, hundreds of deleted Snapchat messages were uncovered between Enwright and the student, named KG in the complaint. The conversations were almost daily, and included several images of Enwright. Some of the Snapchats included messages such as:

“where did your pants go lol”

“I like seeing all that leg lol”

“im trying so hard to be appropriate but [fifteen emergency light emojis]”

During her forensic interview on February 29th, the student told authorities how Enwright once stated that they were in the “same boat together” because Enwright was referring to them sleeping together.

Enwright faces up to 66 months in prison and 92,000 dollars in fines if found guilty of all charges. His initial court appearance is scheduled for May 15th.

This is a breaking news story; more information will be added once it becomes available.