MILWAUKEE – A man accused of killing two people in a hit-and-run Sunday on Milwaukee’s south side has a history of vehicular offenses.

Luis Perez-Garcia was formally charged today in Milwaukee County court. The criminal complaint lists two counts of Hit and Run – Resulting In Death, and two counts of Knowingly Operate Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License – Causing Death.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Arrest made in connection to a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

Perez-Garcia did not have a valid driver’s license at the time of the crash early Sunday morning near 19th and Lincoln. Perez-Garcia admitted to Milwaukee Police Detective Michael Martin that he caused the fatal collision and then left the scene.

While the charges don’t include OWI or DUI, Perez-Garcia also stated he had been at a bar earlier in the night and drank eight 12-ounce Modelo beers before attempting to drive home. The criminal complaint does not state whether or not a field sobriety test was conducted the night Perez-Garcia was arrested at his home.

Court records show Perez-Garcia was recently sent a court summons on charges of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, with a court date set for May 20th. He had previously been convicted of operating without a license in 2021, and again for operating without insurance in 2023.

A court appearance for the hit-and-run charges has not been scheduled.

