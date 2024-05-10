MILWAUKEE – Jedi or Sith?

On Saturday, Brewers fans attending Star Wars Night at American Family Field will get to choose between the Light Side or the Dark Side of the Force.

Fans will receive a Brewers Reversible Dark vs. Light Side Shirt, sponsored by Newsradio 620 WTMJ.

“Stars Wars Night is always one of our best theme nights,” Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Friday. “The players love it too. It brings some fun to the ballpark.”

On Thursday, Brewers play-by-play man Lane Grindle joined Wis. Morning News to play “MLB player or Star Wars character.”

