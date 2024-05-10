K9 Bane, the first police dog in St Francis, ended his watch Thursday after his 709 day battle with Degenerative Myolopathy, a condition comparable to ALS in humans.

On Bane’s Facebook account, his handler Holly McManus shared that doctors a tumor had likely developed on Bane’s spleen, leaking fluid into his belly:

“Thank you for following us on this journey, thank you for being this guy’s biggest supporter, helping provide for his medical bills, and taking care of both of us. We couldn’t have done it without you guys” said McManus.

Bane was honored with a Distinguished Service Medal for his accomplishments in March.